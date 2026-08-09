In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS