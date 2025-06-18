In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS