Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.