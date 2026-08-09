In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs CBR650R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Cbr650r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS