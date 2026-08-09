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Harley-Davidson Iron 883 vs Honda CB650R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs CB650R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iron 883 Cb650r
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 9.26 Lakhs₹ 10.3 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity883 cc649 cc
Power51.6 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15.4 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm150 mm
Length
2185 mm2120 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1450 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
256 kg205 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-B19,Rear :-150/80-B16Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm46 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm63 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9:01-
Displacement
883 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76.2 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
security system (optional)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
No-
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,31,56211,46,697
Ex-Showroom Price
10,11,00010,30,269
RTO
80,88082,421
Insurance
29,57234,007
Accessories Charges
10,1100
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,32124,646

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