In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs CB650R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Cb650r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS