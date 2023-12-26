In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less