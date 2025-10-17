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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Speed Triple 1200

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Speed triple 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1160 cc
Power95.1 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l15.5 litres
Length
2415 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg198 kg
Height
1370 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm830 mm
Width
930 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km275.9 km
Max Speed
177 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1868 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
102 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Range IndicatorMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03019,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00017,95,000
RTO
2,17,5201,43,600
Insurance
60,51046,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41742,656

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