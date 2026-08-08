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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs V85 TT

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs V85 TT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] V85 tt
BrandHarley-DavidsonMoto Guzzi
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 15.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc853 cc
Power95.1 PS PS76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l22.7 L
Length
2415 mm-
Ground Clearance
120 mm-
Wheelbase
1630 mm-
Kerb Weight
330 kg-
Height
1370 mm-
Saddle Height
680 mm828 mm
Width
930 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph165 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm76 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm77 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
1868 cc853 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentSwingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preload
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversUpside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Range Indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03017,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00015,40,000
RTO
2,17,5201,35,200
Insurance
60,51046,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41737,000

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