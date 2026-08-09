hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc948 cc
Power95.1 PS PS111 PS PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l17 litres
Length
2415 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1470 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg215 kg
Height
1370 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm835 mm
Width
930 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm56 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
102 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS-VI
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentMono-shock
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers41mm inverted front forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Range IndicatorKawasaki Traction Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03019,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00017,47,000
RTO
2,17,5201,39,760
Insurance
60,51045,255
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41741,526

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
25 Aug 2022
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
The new Kawasaki Z900 RS range gets three variants.
Kawasaki Z900 RS revealed globally. Take a look…
31 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers