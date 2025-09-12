In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|203 PS PS