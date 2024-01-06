In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less