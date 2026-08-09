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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Springfield

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Indian Springfield

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Springfield Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Springfield
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 41.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1890 cc
Power95.1 PS PS-

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Springfield
Indian Springfield
Anniversary Gold Pinstriping
₹41.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l20.8 L
Length
2415 mm2583 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm142 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1701 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg375 kg
Height
1370 mm1439 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm660 mm
Width
930 mm1080 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph165 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm-
Stroke
114.3 mm113 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Air-Cooled Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentSingle Shock w/Air adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Range Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03046,15,370
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00041,96,000
RTO
2,17,5203,35,680
Insurance
60,51083,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41799,202

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