In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS