In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|122 PS PS