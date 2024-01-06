Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic vs Indian Chief Dark Horse

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of

Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic BS6
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹20.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Thunderstroke 116
Stroke
114 mm113 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
Manual-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:111.0:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1890 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm103.2 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,89,84222,88,358
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00020,76,000
RTO
1,71,92046,285
Insurance
47,4321,66,073
Accessories Charges
21,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
51,36749,185

