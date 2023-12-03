In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours.
Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour.
The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less