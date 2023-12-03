Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic BS6
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Stroke
114 mm73 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:110.5:1
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1833 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm73 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,89,84243,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00039,16,055
RTO
1,71,9203,13,284
Insurance
47,43275,164
Accessories Charges
21,49039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
51,36793,362

    Latest News

    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
