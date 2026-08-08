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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Gold Wing

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Gold wing
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1833 cc
Power95.1 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l21.1 L
Length
2415 mm2615 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg390 kg
Height
1370 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm745 mm
Width
930 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm73 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
26
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentPro Link
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversDouble Wishbone
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Range Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03039,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00039,90,000
RTO
2,17,5200
Insurance
60,5100
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41785,760

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