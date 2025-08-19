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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 15.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl18.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1868 cc
Power95.1 PS PS-

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l13.2 l
Length
2415 mm2320 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg297 kg
Height
1370 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm680 mm
Width
930 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km
Max Speed
177 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm-
Stroke
114.3 mm114 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1868 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentHidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversDual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter covers
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Range Indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03017,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00015,99,000
RTO
2,17,5201,27,920
Insurance
60,51038,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41738,295

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