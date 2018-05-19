In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Harley davidson softail
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1746 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|-