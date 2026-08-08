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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Bob 114 engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Fat Bob 114 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Fat bob 114
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1868 cc
Power95.1 PS PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
STD
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l13.2 L
Length
2415 mm2340 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg306 kg
Height
1370 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm710 mm
Width
930 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-150/80-16 Rear :-180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km237.6 km
Max Speed
177 kmph177 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm93.8 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Milwaukee-Eight 114
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentHidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; toolless hydraulic preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversSingle cartridge 43 mm inverted with aluminum fork triple clamps; triple rate spring
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Range Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03023,72,484
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00021,49,000
RTO
2,17,5201,71,920
Insurance
60,51051,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41750,993

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