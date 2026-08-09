In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Electra glide standard
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|745 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|-