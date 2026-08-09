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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Electra Glide Standard

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Electra glide standard
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc745 cc
Power95.1 PS PS-

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l22.7 L
Length
2415 mm2400 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg354 kg
Height
1370 mm-
Saddle Height
680 mm680 mm
Width
930 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km
Max Speed
177 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm-
Stroke
114.3 mm111 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1,745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs4
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment-
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Range IndicatorCruise Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalgen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03027,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00024,99,000
RTO
2,17,5201,99,920
Insurance
60,51056,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41759,752

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