Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl.