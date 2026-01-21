In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Forty eight
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1202 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|-
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm