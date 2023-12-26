In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 26.14 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less