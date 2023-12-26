In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours.
The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl.
