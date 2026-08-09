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HomeCompare BikesForty Eight vs Scrambler 1200 X

Harley-Davidson Forty Eight vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Forty eight Scrambler 1200 x
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 10.61 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1202 cc1200 cc
Power-90 PS PS

Filters
Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.9 L15 l
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Length
2165 mm-
Wheelbase
1495 mm1525 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
252 kg228 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
710 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-B16,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX ring chain
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
1202 cc1200 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88.9 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Emulsion Rear Shock with A Screw Preload AdjusterMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
49 mm Front Fork with Cartridge DampingMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,12,89613,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
11,75,00012,43,000
RTO
94,00099,440
Insurance
32,14637,345
Accessories Charges
11,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,21929,656

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