Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Bonneville T100 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.