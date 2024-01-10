Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
96.8 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:0111.2 : 1
Displacement
1202 cc645 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, Evolution4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
88.9 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,12,8969,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
11,75,0008,85,180
RTO
94,00070,814
Insurance
32,14627,597
Accessories Charges
11,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,21921,141

