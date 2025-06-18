In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Forty eight
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1202 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|-
|84.3 PS PS