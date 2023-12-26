In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours.
The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
