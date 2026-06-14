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HomeCompare BikesForty Eight vs Ninja ZX 6R

Harley-Davidson Forty Eight vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Forty eight Ninja zx 6r
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 10.61 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1202 cc636 cc
Power-124 PS PS

Filters
Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.9 L17 L
Ground Clearance
110 mm130 mm
Length
2165 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1495 mm-
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
252 kg198 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
710 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-B16,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Stroke
96.8 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
1202 cc636 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88.9 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Emulsion Rear Shock with A Screw Preload AdjusterUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
49 mm Front Fork with Cartridge DampingTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,12,89613,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
11,75,00012,49,000
RTO
94,00099,920
Insurance
32,14637,439
Accessories Charges
11,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,21929,798

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Latest Car & Bike News

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.49 lakh, the Kawasaki ZX-6R features a powerful 636 cc engine, advanced suspension, and modern electronics.
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