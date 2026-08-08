In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs KX450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Forty eight
|Kx450
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1202 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|-
|3.44 PS PS