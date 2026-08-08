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HomeCompare BikesForty Eight vs KX450

Harley-Davidson Forty Eight vs Kawasaki KX450

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Forty eight Kx450
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 10.61 Lakhs₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1202 cc449 cc
Power-3.44 PS PS

Filters
Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Disc Break View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.9 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
110 mm345 mm
Length
2165 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1495 mm1480 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
252 kg112.9 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
710 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-B16,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Stroke
96.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
1202 cc449 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, Evolution4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88.9 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Emulsion Rear Shock with A Screw Preload AdjusterNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mm
Front Suspension
49 mm Front Fork with Cartridge DampingTelescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,12,89611,04,766
Ex-Showroom Price
11,75,0009,92,000
RTO
94,00079,360
Insurance
32,14633,406
Accessories Charges
11,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,21923,745

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