In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Forty eight
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1202 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|-
|127.8 PS PS