In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Forty eight
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1202 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|-
|91.7 PS PS