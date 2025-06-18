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HomeCompare BikesForty Eight vs XL750 Transalp

Harley-Davidson Forty Eight vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Forty eight Xl750 transalp
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 10.61 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1202 cc755 cc
Power-91.7 PS PS

Filters
Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.9 L16.9 L
Ground Clearance
110 mm210 mm
Length
2165 mm2325 mm
Wheelbase
1495 mm1560 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
252 kg208 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
710 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-B16,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
1202 cc755 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88.9 mm87 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Emulsion Rear Shock with A Screw Preload AdjusterPro-Link rear monoshock
Front Suspension
49 mm Front Fork with Cartridge DampingShowa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,12,89613,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
11,75,00011,80,509
RTO
94,00094,440
Insurance
32,14636,364
Accessories Charges
11,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,21928,185

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