In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.