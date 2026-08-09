In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|150 PS PS