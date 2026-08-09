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HomeCompare BikesFat Boy [2024] vs Speed Triple 1200

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Speed triple 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1160 cc
Power95.1 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
115 mm165 mm
Length
2370 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1868 cc1160 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
102 mm90 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67519,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00017,95,000
RTO
2,05,5201,43,600
Insurance
58,15546,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88542,656

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Latest Videos

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