In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS