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HomeCompare BikesFat Boy [2024] vs Scrambler 1200

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Scrambler 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl24.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1200 cc
Power95.1 PS PS90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l16 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm-
Length
2370 mm-
Wheelbase
1665 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm80 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1200 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
102 mm97.6 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67515,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00013,75,000
RTO
2,05,5201,10,000
Insurance
58,15535,284
Accessories Charges
013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88532,972

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