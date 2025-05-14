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HomeCompare BikesFat Boy [2024] vs Katana [2022-2025]

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Katana [2022-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc999 cc
Power95.1 PS PS152.27 PS PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l12 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm140 mm
Length
2370 mm2130 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg217 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm59.0 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm106 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc999 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm73.4 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67515,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00013,61,000
RTO
2,05,5201,08,880
Insurance
58,15539,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88532,435

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