In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Katana [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|152.27 PS PS