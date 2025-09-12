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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Ninja zx-10r
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc998 cc
Power95.1 PS PS203 PS PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l17 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm135 mm
Length
2370 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm55 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc998 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm76 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67522,95,785
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00020,79,000
RTO
2,05,5201,66,320
Insurance
58,15550,465
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88549,345

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
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Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR

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