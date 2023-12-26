In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less