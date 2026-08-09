In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Ftr
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS