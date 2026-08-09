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HomeCompare BikesFat Boy [2024] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1082.96 cc
Power95.1 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l24.5 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm210 mm
Length
2370 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm810-830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1082.96 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm92 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67517,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00015,96,500
RTO
2,05,5201,27,720
Insurance
58,15538,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88538,150

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