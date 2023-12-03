Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
Fat Boy 114 BS6
₹18.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
111.1 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.0:1
Displacement
1745 cc1082.96 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,24,60617,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
20,90,00015,96,500
RTO
1,67,2001,27,720
Insurance
46,50638,761
Accessories Charges
20,90011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,96438,150

