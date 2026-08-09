In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS