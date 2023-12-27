In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours.
Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours.
The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less