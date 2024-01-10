In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less