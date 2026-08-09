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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob 114 engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Fat Bob 114 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat bob 114 Tiger 900
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 21.49 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc888 cc
Power93.8 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Fat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
STD
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L20 L
Length
2340 mm-
Ground Clearance
120 mm-
Wheelbase
1615 mm1556 mm
Height
1110 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
306 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm820 mm
Width
960 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-16 Rear :-180/70-16Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
237.6 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5020 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm78 mm
Front Suspension
Single cartridge 43 mm inverted with aluminum fork triple clamps; triple rate springMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; toolless hydraulic preload adjustmentMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,72,48415,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00014,40,000
RTO
1,71,9201,15,200
Insurance
51,56440,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,99334,296

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