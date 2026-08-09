In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob 114 engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Fat Bob 114 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat bob 114
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|108 PS PS