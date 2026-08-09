hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesFat Bob 114 vs Speed Triple 1200

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob 114 engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Fat Bob 114 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat bob 114 Speed triple 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 21.49 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1160 cc
Power93.8 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Fat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
STD
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L15.5 litres
Length
2340 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1445 mm
Height
1110 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
306 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm830 mm
Width
960 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-16 Rear :-180/70-16Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
237.6 km275.9 km
Max Speed
177 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5020 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1868 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
102 mm90 mm
Front Suspension
Single cartridge 43 mm inverted with aluminum fork triple clamps; triple rate springOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; toolless hydraulic preload adjustmentOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,72,48419,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00017,95,000
RTO
1,71,9201,43,600
Insurance
51,56446,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,99342,656

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know
9 Jul 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more
8 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
27 Jan 2021
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
26 Jan 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers