In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob 114 engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Fat Bob 114 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat bob 114
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS