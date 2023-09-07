In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less