In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Bob 114 engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Fat Bob 114 vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat bob 114
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|190 PS PS