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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Bob 114 engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Fat Bob 114 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat bob 114 Hayabusa
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 21.49 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1340 cc
Power93.8 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Fat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
STD
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L-
Length
2340 mm2180 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1480 mm
Height
1110 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
306 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm800 mm
Width
960 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-16 Rear :-180/70-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
237.6 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5020 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm65 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 1144-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
102 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
Single cartridge 43 mm inverted with aluminum fork triple clamps; triple rate springInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; toolless hydraulic preload adjustmentLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,72,48418,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00016,90,000
RTO
1,71,9201,35,200
Insurance
51,56444,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,99340,184

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