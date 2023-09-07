Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Stroke
114 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1133 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm99 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,65,74319,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00017,16,854
RTO
1,34,0001,54,517
Insurance
39,99340,973
Accessories Charges
16,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,10241,103

    Latest News

    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror comes with alloy wheels from the factory.
    2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels
    7 Sept 2023
    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
