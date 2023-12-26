In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Fat Bob engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm.
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours.
The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less