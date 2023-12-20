Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard vs Triumph Tiger 1200
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour.
Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours.
The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.